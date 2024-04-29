Everyone likes wheat, but then again, your medieval inhabitants can’t eat wheat, right? Instead, you should get ready to turn that resource into grain. That can then be turned into food such as bread. But how does one get around to doing so? Let’s find out how to turn wheat into grain in Manor Lords, so you can feed your hungry inhabitants. Keep reading to find out!

Recommended Videos

Converting Wheat Into Grain in Manor Lords

Once you have managed to grow a full field of wheat, then it is definitely time to turn that resource into grain. In order to do so, along with having enough wheat, you need to have a working Farmhouse. This is where the resource will be stored automatically, provided you have assigned enough workers to it. Once the harvesting of Wheat is finished, the second process, that of turning it into grain, will start. Just sit back and let them do the work.

Image Source: Hooded Horse

How To Use Grain in Manor Lords

But then, what do you do with the grain? Well, you might want to turn it into flour, which you can do by building a Windmill. The workers will automatically work that grain and get that flour ready for the Bakery, so you can have some good bread to feed to your citizens.

If you want to better customize and prioritize the workers’ time, you can go to the Advanced tab in the Farmhouse. Perhaps you are in a hurry to produce Ffour, so you can get that over to the Bakery and feed everyone before they starve to death. By using the tab, you can prioritize the workers’ time and get them to work on that as soon as possible.

That is all we have for you on how to turn wheat into grain. For more guides on Manor Lords, be sure to check out our articles on the complete Manor Lords trading guide and how to grow wheat.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more