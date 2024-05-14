There’s nothing better than being able to sit down in the evening, perhaps after a long day, and being able to play your favorite game. And we know, there is nothing worse than finding out you are not able to play it because of some irritating technical error. That is what happening to some players of Honkai Star Rail, but we can help. Let’s see how to fix Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1.

Honkai Star Rail Error Code 1001_1 Fixes

Since there are several things you can do to fix this error, let’s look at them all in detail.

Check For Client Updates

If you haven’t been playing the game for a while, perhaps there has been some critical game update to Honkai Star Rail that you’re currently missing out on. Outdated versions of the client can definitely lead to errors and issues. Launch the client and see if there are any updates available, if so install them.

Check Your Internet Connection and Server Status

Naturally, check your internet connection as well. If everything works correctly on your end, then perhaps the problem might be on the servers’ side of the game. If they are under maintenance or there is currently some incident going on, then the only solution here would be to wait. To know as soon as possible about future maintenance or issues, we’d recommend checking the developers’ social media, on X, for example.

Clear Honkai Star Rail’s Cache

If the servers are up and your client is updated, then something may have happened to the game’s files. Perhaps a recent installation has damaged something, and that is why it’s impossible to connect to the servers.

This process is different depending on which version of the game you’re playing. In the case of a mobile version, then it is as simple as going to the device’s settings, finding the app, and selecting ‘Clear Cache’. On PC, you’ll have to find the game’s installation folder (search for it), then identify the ‘cache’ folder, and manually delete the contents. Make sure not to delete the folder itself or anything else!

Disable Firewall or Antivirus

If you are running the game on PC, the chances are you have a firewall or antivirus program active. These may sometimes lead to issues in games that have to connect to a server to work. We’d recommend temporarily disabling your firewall and quickly trying to run the game again to see if it works. If it does, then you’d need to let your firewall program know that Honkai Star Rail needs to be able to connect to the internet.

Similar to your antivirus, try disabling it and running it again. Double-check that Honkai Star Rail needs to be on the “green list” or add a specific exception, so it can connect to the internet with no issues.

Reinstalling the Game

Of course, if nothing else works, then we’d recommend going ahead and just reinstalling the game completely. In order to be double sure, after uninstalling you can even go ahead and clean your PC of any residual files as well, your account is safe on the servers anyway.

That is all we have for you on how to fix Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1. For more info on the game, check out our guides about the best Sparkle build and Haun’s Prison Break’s Bubble Pinball guide.

