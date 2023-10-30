How to Fix Halloween Event Not Completing in Phasmophobia

Although you may have acquired all the resources needed for the latest quest, you can run into an error that forbids you from claiming your exclusive rewards. Fortunately, there are a few ways to fix the ‘Halloween event not completing’ Phasmophobia bug, and we’re here to show you how it can be done.

Phasmophobia Halloween Event Not Completing Solution

To fix the Phasmophobia ‘Halloween event not completing’ error, you can test out these methods:

Check if you are using the correct ingredients.

Set up a custom game or run a session as the primary lobby leader.

Replay the event again.

Complete the event with a VPN active.

Run Steam as the administrator.

Ensure that your internet connection is stable.

One of the first ways to fix the issue with the Halloween event is to ensure that you are tossing the correct items into the pot. Now, this does not mean you throw in the notes you’ve collected from the pumpkins since you must instead utilize the ingredients found at Maple Lodge Campsite. The pumpkins are more or less a guide to help you complete the event, but they aren’t actually a part of the brewing process.

You’ll know when you’ve placed the right ingredients when the cauldron starts bubbling. Otherwise, the pot will be drained if you put in the wrong one.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

If the problem persists, you may need to replay the game again to trigger its completion. Players can also make the run a bit easier by setting up a custom session or simply changing the difficulty to a lower setting.

On the other hand, some Phasmophobia players have noted that they have earned the trophy but not the badge after finishing the challenge. If so, you must open up a Singleplayer or Multiplayer lobby to unlock the new Halloween content. Members of the community have also suggested exiting from the truck instead of the game itself, as it can appear afterward.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you complete the Phasmophobia Halloween event, and you can learn more about the celebration by checking out all of its rewards. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional tips and tricks tied to the game.