Phasmophobia’s spooktacular pumpkin-finding mission requires players to acquire all the ingredients for a bubbling new recipe. So, if you want a sneak peek into the event’s goodie bag, we’ll show you all the Phasmophobia Halloween 2023 rewards.

What Can You Win in Phasmophobia Halloween 2023?

Those who complete the pumpkin event can acquire the following rewards. We’ve also included some pictures so you know exactly what you’ll be putting your time toward.

Halloween 2023 Trophy

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Halloween ID Card and Special Badge

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You can earn these items by finding all the pumpkin and ingredient locations to unlock the recipe for a special brew. The pumpkins will be scattered around various maps — like Grafton Farmhouse and 13 Willow Street — while the ingredients can only be found on Maple Lodge Campsite. All these areas will be marked with a jack-o’-lantern on the Contract board, along with a cauldron symbol on the last location.

If you are just starting out in Phasmophobia, you don’t have to worry about any locked destinations, as Kinetic Games has issued out a temporary bypass for high-level places including Prison and Maple Lodge Campsite.

Once you place all the ingredients into the pot, a skull symbol should appear in the sky, which is the same artwork used for the trophy. Then, players can direct their attention to the display cases to marvel at their new achievement, as well as change their ID card to the Ghost Huntin’ Halloween 23 theme.

How to Fix Halloween ID Card Not Appearing in Phasmophobia

If you have trouble finding your new ID card, you must go into a Singleplayer or Multiplayer lobby to change it. Those who try to achieve this in the main lobby won’t be able to do so at first since its appearance triggers after you start a session (while completing the pumpkin/ingredient event.)

Other than this method, you may need to restart the game or finish the event again, as these have helped players in the past. You can also try to start the session as the primary lobby owner to help move it along. In return, players should be able to change their ID’s theme and place the pumpkin badge to show off their achievements.

Now that you know all the Halloween Phasmophobia 2023 rewards, you can earn more exclusive items for the game by checking out our guide on how to use the money cheat.