All Phasmophobia 2023 Halloween Pumpkin & Ingredient Locations

Although Phasmophobia already showcases many frightening features, the latest event has increased the thrill even further, just in time for the spooky season. We’re here to help you through this celebration by showing you all the pumpkin and ingredient locations for Phasmophobia’s 2023 Halloween event.

Where to Find All Pumpkins in Phasmophobia 2023 Halloween Event

Players can find a total of nine pumpkins scattered around the various maps of Phasmopobia, which will be marked with a jack-o’-lantern icon on the corresponding contract. All areas will be available to the player, no matter what level they are, allowing you to craft a unique recipe at the Maple Lodge Campsite.

You must pick up a note inside each pumpkin, and then you can simply exit the game session without having to leave through the vehicle (unless you are playing with a friend.)

6 Tanglewood Drive Pumpkin Location

Starting from the first location, you can make your way inside the house using the key in the car. Then, players can immediately turn right once inside to enter a dining room, where a pumpkin will be underneath a blue bench.

42 Edgefield Road Pumpkin Location

Inside the house at 42 Edgefield Road, you can go upstairs and take two lefts to reach one of the rooms at the end of the hall. On the right side of the bed, players can grab the note from the pumpkin inside a trash can.

10 Ridgeview Court Pumpkin Location

Take a left at the house’s entrance (past the dining table) to discover the doorway to the basement across a table with a lamp. You’ll need to take another left while down there, and you should see a pumpkin resting on one of the shelves.

Grafton Farmhouse Pumpkin Location

The following location doesn’t require you to enter the house, as it can be found in a pumpkin patch at the back of the home. You can go to the right side of the structure to immediately discover this point of interest on the ground.

13 Willow Street Pumpkin Location

You’ll be able to get the next pumpkin in a pinch by simply stepping out of the vehicle and taking a left to spot it on the ground near the bushes to the house entrance (by the mailbox.)

Bleasdale Farmhouse Pumpkin Location

After you enter the house, you can take a right at the entrance to go up the stairs. Continue forward, and you’ll see another set of stairs after you take a left in the hallway. Players will now be in the attic, and they can take a right turn to acquire the note from the pumpkin on the ground near some boxes.

Prison Pumpkin Location

Take a left turn at the starting point to go inside the building straight ahead at the Northeast Entrance. Continue heading forward and open the doorway at the end of the room. From there, you can open the jail cell doorway and take a left to get to the Central Control Unit.

The pumpkin will be on a table at the top-left corner of the room.

Camp Woodwind Pumpkin Location

Camp Woodwind is another accessible location where the pumpkin can be found directly in front of the vehicle. All you need to do is open the wooden gates and take a slight left to get the note on the ground.

Maple Lodge Campsite Pumpkin Location

The last pumpkin will be beside the cauldron needed for Phasmophobia’s exclusive recipe, just beyond the wooden gates of the entrance.

With all the notes combined, you can utilize them at the Maple Lodge Campsite, rewarding you with a Halloween Trophy and ID card.

All Ingredient Locations Phasmophobia Halloween 2023

Now that you know all the ingredients needed for the recipe, it’s time to actually find them at the Maple Lodge Campsite. Before we get into where to find them, it should be noted that you can place these resources into the pot gradually to make room for the entire list.

Jar of Mind Location

While opening the wooden gate, you should see a house directly in front of you, which you’ll need to enter to get one of the first ingredients. Take a slight left at the doorway to grab the Jar of Mind on top of a table.

Toe of Frog Location

The Toe of Frog can be found inside the same house as the Jar of Mind, but this time, you can turn right at the door to look out for a blue stuffed-animal-like object on a computer console.

Screaming Skull Location

If you keep going further into the house at the center, you can take the exit in the back to locate a red tent (continue forward and take a slight left):

The Screaming Skull will be on the right of the tent on a stump.

Love’s Blossom Location

At the back of the campsite, you can make your way to the top-right corner of the map to get inside the large cabin. If you aren’t sure how to get there, you can take a right at the yellow tent and then a left near another Staff Only sign (there will be an opening right after.) Continue heading forward toward the waterside to spot the two skeletons, where one of them is holding a flower (Love’s Blossom.)

Bowl of Grins Location

The Bowl of Grins can be found inside the cabin, which you can open with the key near the entrance’s doormat.

Once you open the door, you can find the Bowl of Grins on a counter shortly after (to the left.)

Death’s Rot Location

Returning to the wooden gate entrance, you can take a right to go through a door with a Staff Only sign.

As soon as you open the door, you can start grabbing three rotten apples near a crate on the ground (you may need to crouch.)

Sack of Beans Location

The Sack of Beans can be found on a table in the tent near the cauldron. Keep in mind that you need three of them, and it doesn’t seem to matter which color you pick.

Eye of Bear Location

From the cauldron (to the right of it), you can start heading straight forward until you see a restroom on the left at the end of the trail. There will be a red generator nearby (it can sometimes now spawn), and you turn it on to help you grab the pair of eyes in the sink.

Light in the Dark Location

A player’s flashlight will be the last ingredient for the recipe, and you can toss it into the pot to get your rewards and watch the scene unfold.

That covers everything you need to know about all the pumpkin and ingredient locations for Phasmophobia's Halloween 2023 event.