How to Fix Galvanise Bug in Spider-Man 2

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is arguably one of the most polished titles, some players still encounter glitches while playing the game. Among them is the Galvanise bug, where fans cannot unleash Miles’ new power during a main mission.

If you’re one of the unlucky people who get stuck in this section, this guide should be able to help you bypass this glitch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to Bypass Galvanise Bug

You can bypass the Galvanise bug by restarting to the last checkpoint from the Options menu. This will bring you back to the moment when Symbiotes are running toward Miles.

Afterward, you must immediately spam the L1 + X buttons before the prompt even appears. If you succeed, Miles will perform an uppercut on the closest opponent, and you must press the Square button to hit the monster continuously.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

It is unclear why the UI of the Galvanize prompt is glitched, but using the oldest trick in the book seems to be working. Personally, this was not the first time I encountered bugs while playing Spider-Man 2.

Before the Galvanise bug, I also came across a glitch when attempting to solve the mirror puzzle. Although I placed all the mirrors in the correct spot and angle, the laser stubbornly refused to align with the camera.

The second bug I encountered occurred during the chase sequence with the Lizard. The monster somehow got stuck in one of the buildings and wouldn’t move from his spot. In both cases, I had to restart from the last checkpoint to bypass the glitches.

Luckily, the game regularly auto-save your progress, especially when playing through a main mission. So you don’t need to worry about losing too much progress.

Now that you know how to fix the Galvanise bug in Spider-Man 2, you can check out other articles on Twinfinite.