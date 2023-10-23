How to Beat the Lizard in Spider-Man 2

Kraven has forcefully changed Dr. Connors back to the Lizard in order to hunt the monster down in Spider-Man 2. After a long game of cat and mouse, Peter finally manages to corner the mutated Lizard, and now he must defeat the creature before he can administer the antidote. If you need help beating the Lizard, you can read our boss fight guide to get some tips.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the Lizard Boss Fight Guide

The Lizard boss fight consists of three phases, and you must reduce its health bar to zero before the next round occurs. Before entering the boss arena, I highly recommend equipping the Symbiote powers since they are extremely effective against the reptile. If you have enough Tech Parts, you can also upgrade the Upshot and Web-shooters gadgets, which can be quite useful in this battle.

Phase One

Although you can dodge or parry most of the Lizard’s moves, you need to be extremely careful with the Crush attack. You cannot block this move and can only dodge. The game will also warn you about this unique attack early on, so make sure you’re ready to press the Circle button.

The first boss arena contains several vents on the floor, and you can hold L1 and R1 to force them open. If you perform it at the correct moment, the Lizard will get stunned, and you can close in to land your hits. You can also use the vents to interrupt the boss’ attacks, but be aware that the timing can be quite tight.

Phase Two

The Lizard’s move set in phase two is mostly similar to the previous round. However, the reptile will sometimes climb on the wall and throw chunks of rocks at you.

To bring the creature down, you need to use your Web-shooter gadget on the boss by pressing the R1 button. The Lizard will try to pull the webs off its face, and you can use this chance to attack the reptile. You can close in using the Triangle button, or if you prefer to keep your distance, you can use the Upshot gadget.

Phase Three

After finishing the chase section, you will enter a new boss arena in the sewers. The Lizard has learned a new move called Roar that you must dodge since it can stun the Symbiote.

Like in the previous rounds, you can use the vents scattered around the boss arena to stagger the reptile. This move is especially useful when the creature stays on the walls to throw debris at you.

Now that you know how to beat the Lizard, you can read other Spider-Man 2 articles on Twinfinite.