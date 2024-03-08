How to Fix Fortnite Milestones & Ramp It Up Quests Missing

Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 is finally upon us and it features plenty of new stuff to do, all wrapped up in a mythical theme. But before diving into the big update, there are still some bugs to iron out. We’ll focus on one particular visual glitch players are encountering as part of Fortnite Festival’s version 29.00. Here’s How to fix Fortnite Milestones and Ramp It Up Quests missing.

Can Fortnite Milestone and Ramp It Up Quest Bug Be Fixed?

The visual glitch is present in the rhythm-based music game, Fortnite Festival. Players are noticing that Ramp it Up quests and Fortnite Milestones are not showing up in their quest tab. Epic Games has acknowledged this visual glitch and confirmed that the quests themselves can still be completed. This means that quest progress has not been deleted and your quest is still being tracked in real-time. The issue is merely a visual display one.

The quest glitch is tied to Epic’s servers, so there is no fix as of yet. However, Epic has confirmed that they are working on the issue and that a patch fixing the error is imminent. Epic has released this statement on all Fortnite Festival social media:

“Due to a visual issue in v29.00, Fortnite Festival Milestones and Ramp It Up quests do not appear in the Quest tab. Milestones and Quests can still be progressed and completed, and you’ll see your progress while playing. We’re working to resolve this issue in an update soon.”

Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is undergoing maintenance from 3:00AM until at least 4:00 PM EST on March 8th. This maintenance period was extended an additional eight hours from its initial downtime because they “encountered an unexpected issue.” It could be that we’ll get the Fortnite Festival patch after all this maintenance, but odds are this is just for Fortnite’s Battle Royale Season 5 Chapter 2 Update.

That covers everything we know about how to fix Fortnite Milestones and Ramp It Up quests going missing. We’ll also be sure to let you know when XP Pop-ups gets fixed as well. But for all other news regarding Fortnite, including how to get the new Wookie Crossbow, check back here at Twinfinite.