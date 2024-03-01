How to Fix FF7 Rebirth Install Stuck at 99%

There’s nothing worse than waiting months or even years for a game, only to encounter bugs stopping you from installing it. That’s the situation some FF7 Rebirth players are facing – and it’s not because of the disc misprint fiasco. In this guide, we’ll explain how to fix the FF7 Rebirth install stuck at 99%.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Install Not Working Fix

The best way to fix your FF7 Rebirth install stuck at 99% is to close the application on your PS5, and then reopen it.

This should be your first port of call, in the hope that doing so will reset the bug and allow the last 1% of the installation to work properly. Failing that, you may have to completely delete the game file from your PS5 and start over again.

It’s a hugely annoying situation, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there’s any other alternative. Several players on the FF7 subreddit have shared images of their game slowly installing, but never moving past the 99% mark.

Square Enix has yet to put out a hotfix for the problem or address it via social media. For now, players will need to take matters into their own hands. There’s every chance it gets stuck at 99% due to your PS5 console lacking the required storage space to finish the install. Deleting an app or two and then opening FF7 Rebirth again could spoof the install into finishing.

Failing that, you may have to hard reset the install entirely by deleting FF7 Rebirth from your PS5 hard drive. Then, reopen the application as a new item and install it from scratch. This should be your last resort if clearing some space or simply closing the application doesn’t work in the first place.

No matter what you do to resolve it, this is a very annoying problem for players eager to get into FF7 Rebirth, a game that takes a long time to install in the first place. Hopefully, the error will sort itself out soon. If not, Square Enix will no doubt put some guidance out soon. Check the official FF7 X page for any updates on the problem.

That’s all for this guide! For more on FF7 Rebirth, read up on whether you should go into Tifa’s house. We’ve also got guides on how to change clothes and all party member locations in Kalm.