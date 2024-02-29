How to Change Clothes & Outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally taking Cloud and his allies from the grunge of Midgar out into the vast and beautiful world of Gaia. Whether it’s to blend in during a mission or to let loose on the beach, there are plenty of looks for your party to choose from. If you’re wondering exactly how to change clothes and outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here’s our handy guide to explain all you need to know.

How to Change Outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When it comes to outfit changes in FF7 Rebirth, it’s a bit more straightforward this time around compared to the array of choices you had to follow in Remake.

As expected, Cloud and his allies kick things off in their standard, default outfits after leaving Midgar. However, once you make it to the main story events in Junon where Rufus Shinra is serenading his military parade and rise to power as the new President of Shinra Corporation, Cloud and the others are forced to slip into Shinra Trooper garbs to avoid getting spotted. This is an automatic outfit change that ends once you clear the initial Junon section of the game.

The same goes for the Shinra sailor outfits the group has to jump into later while sneaking passage on the cargo ship from Junon to Costa del Sol. This is also story-locked, and your party will revert to their default outfits once that chapter has passed.

Once you’ve reached Costa del Sol’s beach resort, however, you’ll find that any outfits you’ve unlocked in the game thus far can be worn around the area. The same goes for Yuffie’s special outfit she picks up in the Gold Saucer.

Not only that, new beach outfits can be purchased with tokens won from local mini-games. As noted in our guide about how the beach outfits influence the story, you can use these to help in developing more intimate relationships with Aerith or Tifa.

Doing so is simple too. All you need to do is visit any of the Changing Booths dotted around Costa Del Sol and interact with them using the Triangle Button. From there, you can select which of the alternate outfits you want your characters to rock as they explore Costa Del Sol and its surrounding environs.

All Wearable Outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Compared to FF7 Remake, which only featured outfit changes during the Don Corneo chapters, the fashion choices in Rebirth have expanded considerably. For the most part, the change in outfits pertains to certain story missions that require it, while a few others are purchasable options and can be worn at the player’s discretion.

Below we’ve listed all of the outfits that can be worn by each party member throughout the game, and where they’re unlocked. If any subsequent DLC outfits are added later on, we’ll add those here.

Side Note: Costa del Sol is the only region (that we know of) where you can briefly re-equip previous, story-locked outfits like the Shinra Trooper gear, the Sailor Suits, and Yuffie’s ‘Wutai Pop Star’ outfit.

Cloud Ex-SOLDIER: First Class (Default Outfit) Ocean Chocobo (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Wild Surf (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Midgar Infantry (Junon; story-locked)

Tifa Pride of Seventh Heaven (Default Outfit) Majestic Glamour (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Shining Spirit (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Midgar Infantry (Junon; story-locked)

Aerith Independent Florist (Default Outfit) Floral Delight (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Pink Mermaid (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Midgar Infantry (Junon; story-locked)

Yuffie World’s Greatest Materia Hunter (Default Outfit) Summer Orange (Costa del Sol; purchasable) Moogle Hat and Cape (from the Intergrade DLC; unlocked after Junon) Wutai Pop Star (Gold Saucer; story-locked)

Barret Avalanche Cell Leader (Default Outfit) Junon Naval Crew (Junon; story-locked)



That concludes our guide that answers whether you can change clothes and outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which outfits you enjoy the most out of the bunch.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as our official review of the game.