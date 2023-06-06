How To Fix Error Code 300202 in Diablo 4

Diablo 4

Diablo 4, as is expected for a game of its size and scale, has been experiencing a few frustrating problems since it launched. One emergent issue is Error Code 300202, but what causes it and how can you fix it in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 Error Code 300202: Causes & How To Fix

We’ve already seen a few prevalent issues affecting players’ ability to get into Diablo 4. From the game crashing on startup to informing players they don’t have a valid license, there’s been irritating problems inhibiting players from dropping in.

Error Code 300202 has been another causing issues for large amounts of the community, but what causes it and how can players bypass it to reach Sanctuary?

The Diablo 4 Error Code 300202 is believed to relate to server issues, specifically when too many people are trying to access Blizzard Entertainment’s server simultaneously. It’s most common when players try to load up the game for the first time and has been especially prevalent in Diablo 4’s first few days post-release.

[#DiabloIV] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 6, 2023

Unfortunately, because it is an issue on Blizzard’s end and relating to the servers, there’s not a huge amount players can do to fix it. Thankfully, some success has been had with the fixes detailed below. We even experienced the issue on PS5, but have since been able to bypass it and get back to slaying demons.

Restart your game: this is fairly self-explanatory. A simple game restart, regardless of platform, will re-establish your connection to Blizzard’s servers and hopefully let you in at the next time of asking. It worked for us on PS5, and has been reported as working for players on Xbox and PC too. Restart your router / network connection: again, a fairly obvious and common solution. Restarting your own network connection ensures the problem isn’t at your end and will minimize the chances of an issue arising when you connect to Blizzard’s own servers. Wait it out: we know this is annoying and probably not the answer you want. Because it’s caused by server overload, simply waiting in the queue and giving the game time to let you into Diablo 4 can work.

Those are the best fixes for Diablo 4’s Error Code 300202. For everything else Blizzard Entertainment’s 2023 title, check out the related content below.

