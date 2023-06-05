Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 represents Blizzard Entertainment’s latest installment in the acclaimed demon-slaying franchise, a long awaited sequel to Diablo 3. However, before players can get down to slaughtering demonic beasts and chasing Lilith across Sanctuary, the game has been crashing on startup. Here’s how to fix Diablo 4 crashing on startup, whether your platform is PC, PlayStation or Xbox.

Blizzard Respond To Diablo 4 Startup Crashes

Diablo 4, like any other game, has experienced a few frustrating glitches and bugs since it became playable. We’ve seen Error Codes telling players they don’t have a valid license and, now, players have been experiencing crashes on startup, stopping them from diving into the story at all.

What’s worse is these have been occurring across all platforms so, whether you’re on PC, PlayStation or Xbox, you’re at risk of Diablo 4 throwing in its towel. Fortunately, there’s scope to fix the startup problems that aren’t too complex.

Blizzard have already addressed freezing and crashes on PC, with dev Adam Fletcher confirming on June 3 it had been released.

A PC client patch was deployed this afternoon for #DiabloIV to address an issue with high-speed NVMe SSDs and freezing at launch.



Client patches require downloads. Hotfixes are server side and behind the scenes. 🧠https://t.co/1gfNVMKMC1 — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) June 3, 2023

Diablo 4 Startup Crashing: Solutions & How To Fix on PC, Xbox & PlayStation

Your go-to fixes can vary, but some are common across platform. If you’re experiencing crashing on PC, a lot of players have reported that starting the game with a lower frame-rate has worked. Once you’re in-game, you’re able to revert it to normal and shouldn’t experience crashing.

If you’re on Xbox or PlayStation, we’d simply recommend restarting your game. I actually experienced a crash with Diablo 4 when I first booted it up on PS5, but closing the application completely and rebooting it from the console’s home page allowed me to get into Hell at the next time of asking.

If that doesn’t work, reinstalling Diablo 4 is probably your best option. If crashes are common and persist regardless of restarting your game, it may well be that there’s an issue with how it has installed on your hardware. Reinstalling is a lengthy process but will ensure it’s downloaded correctly. This should work on Xbox or PS.

If it doesn’t, reinstalling on a different drive on PC can work. To do this, uninstall Diablo 4 in Battle.net, click Install but select a different drive to the one you originally used.

Another PC-specific solution is to start Battle.net as an administrator. Right-click the Battle.net application and select ‘Run as administrator’. This has reportedly let PC players bypass the crashing on startup problem.

Hopefully, one of the solutions listed above has solved the crashing on startup problems in Diablo 4. They’re frustrating but can be bypassed and should be minimized as time from Diablo 4’s launch elapses and the devs get a hold on the most prevalent issues. For everything else on the return to Hell, stick with us at Twinfinite and check out the related content below.

