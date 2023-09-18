How to Fix ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ Error in MW2 & Warzone 2

Having issues getting into Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2’s multiplayer lobby due to error codes? You certainly aren’t alone, especially when it comes to one weird one that has been plaguing a lot of players since the beta-testing phase. Here is all you need to know about how to fix the ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ error in CoD Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ Error in MW2 & Warzone 2

To fix the ‘Connection Failed Puget-Atlus’ error in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, you can try the following methods:

Check Call of Duty’s server status

Ensure that your internet connection is stable

Check to see if you have all the updates installed

Restart/reinstall your device or game

Since the Puglet-Atlus error can be linked to CoD’s server, the first thing you’ll want to try and do is check to see that there aren’t any widespread issues. If there are, then you may need to wait until Activision issues out the proper adjustments. On the other hand, players can select the game file to see if there are any updates available since there have been numerous patches added to resolve various issues.

Lastly, trying to turn your computer or game on and off should always be something you try, as it’ll help clear the game cache and reset some issues that might have flared up during the last session. For an even deeper clean, you can also uninstall and then reinstall the game file, which is an even more drastic but helpful version of restarting your device.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix the ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ error. For more tips and tricks, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to fix error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2.