How To Fix Error Code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 continues to be a little iffy as far as stability goes. Players are still reporting error codes left and right. However, we are pretty knowledgeable when it comes to fixing these, so you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to fix error code 14515 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing Modern Warfare 2 Error Code 14515

When the Modern Warfare 2 beta ended, players were seeing the 14515 error with the message “unable to start matchmaking” because the servers were entirely offline. Recently, players have once again been getting the error. The cause is entirely on the side of the Modern Warfare 2 servers, and you may need to wait until the issue has been resolved. However, you can still try to fix it by testing out the following methods:

Check the Call of Duty server on DownDetector.

Restart the game.

Ensure that you have the latest updates installed.

Check your internet connection.

Although the overloaded servers are completely to blame here, you can try to see if a simple restart can address the problem. Players can also view the game’s current status on DownDetector to see if other players are experiencing the same issue. The official Call of Duty Updates Twitter account is another good place to learn about live-game bugs and patch notes that can help with the error.

Besides these methods, players can ensure that their internet connection is stable enough for gameplay or check if any firewalls are blocking its connectivity. Of course, these techniques aren’t 100 percent guaranteed, so the best thing to do is to wait it out until Activision has installed the proper adjustments.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix error code 14515 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. To prepare for your next playthrough, check out our list of the best guns in MW2.