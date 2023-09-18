Are Warzone 2 & MW2 Servers Down? How to Check Server Status

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 enjoyed a big launch in 2022, but its continued success will depend on Infinity Ward’s support of the game with new updates. That means servers will go down from time to time, either to add new content or fix issues. If you’re struggling to log in, here are a few quick steps on how to check if the Warzone 2 and MW2 servers are down.

Is Warzone 2 & MW2 Down Right Now?

Per Activision’s support page, all servers are online and good to go as of right now, but there has been a spike in reports of issues.

Specifically, DownDetector has registered a spike around 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 18, 2023. In other words, if you’re struggling to connect or lagging in online matches, you might not be alone. Some users on DownDetector have mentioned that they can only access solo modes or have encountered network connectivity issues, so you may need to restart your router or the game for a better experience.

The devs have yet to address the issues, but they’re sure to if they become more prevalent and the number of players experiencing issues skyrockets.

How to Check Warzone 2 & MW2 Server Status

You can check the current status of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s servers by looking at the following sites:

Check the Downdetector. The Downdetector is one of the internet’s greatest inventions, providing real-time updates on multiplayer services worldwide.

Check your trusted social media platforms. You can also check the Activision support pages to gauge the server status worldwide on your platform of choice.



Besides these methods, you can always browse Call of Duty’s subreddit or Discord page to see if other players are in the same boat as you. The game’s official Twitter page is another excellent place to check out, given the team typically announces any upcoming updates for various bugs or errors.

That’s all you need to know on how to check the status of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s servers. Provided you have issues, we have plenty of specific content to help troubleshoot various problems, such as the ‘Goldflake’ error. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.