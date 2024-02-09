How to Find TMNT Vending Machines in Fortnite

Some brand-new and exciting vending machines are available around the island in Fortnite. The TMNT event has begun and brings with it a bunch of new mythic weapons and challenges. Read on if you want to know how to find the TMNT Vending Machines in Fortnite.

Where to Find TMNT Vending Machines in Fortnite

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Vending Machines are found in a select few locations around the map. These are all named locations on the outskirts of the island and each contains one TMNT Mythic Weapon and some Pizza Party consumables. Visit the following locations to find one for yourself:

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Hazy Hillside

Pleasant Pizza

Ritzy Riviera

Rebel’s Roost

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

When you enter each location, look for the vending machine icon on your mini-map. Sometimes there is more than one icon but the other is a mending machine and will have a ‘+’ sign on it. Find the TMNT Vending Machine and purchase your weapon quickly! This is bound to be a popular spot during this event so you will want to get there quickly.

As far as we can tell the TMNT Vending Machines hold one Mythic Weapon each but these can be random. If you want to be guaranteed to get a specific weapon you may have to track down a TMNT Supply Drop instead. Each Supply Drop holds the weapon of the turtle it shows on the balloon:

Orange – Michelangelo

Red – Raphael

Blue – Leonardo

Purple – Donatello

You can only carry one Mythic TMNT weapon at a time, unfortunately. This means if you attempt to pick another one up your previous weapon will be dropped.

That is all we have for you on finding the TMNT Vending Machines in Fortnite! For more news or help find further Fortnite guides in the list below.