Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is a multiplayer horror game that tasks you with exploring Moons and facilities for Scrap, to be sold for money to meet a brutal quota. It’s also full of random easter eggs you’ll probably miss if you’re not looking. Here’s how to find the submarine easter egg in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Submarine Easter Egg Location

Lethal Company has quite a few easter eggs and mysteries for players to uncover and solve, and one of them is the strange submarine that can be found in the company building. We’ve listed the exact steps you need to take down below to find it:

Route to the company building via the Terminal. From the Terminal, type “route to company building” and this will bring you back to the base where you can sell your Scrap. Go directly across the room from where you sell your Scrap to find a hatch in the floor. Follow the catwalk, but right before the stairs, turn left and jump down to the metal platform below. Follow the platform all the way to the end, jump to the left to get around the pillar, and press E to activate the switch. This will reveal a submarine sitting on the platform next to you.

What the Submarine Does in Lethal Company

At the time of writing, no one know what the purpose of the submarine actually is in the game. However, if you study it closely, you’ll notice that there are cables and wires leading from the submarine to little power boxes scattered along the side of the room.

From this, we can infer that it might be possible to power up the submarine at some point, but we’ve yet to figure out how to actually do that.

That’s all you need to know about the submarine easter egg in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.