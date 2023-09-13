Guides

How to Find Maurice’s Design Pages in Disney Dreamlight Valley Breaking the Code Quest

Don't judge a book by its cover.

Breaking the Code Quest Guide
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After Belle discovers the Mysterious Book in the Dreamlight Library, players must assist her with the creation of the Translation Machine. You’ll need to return to the Beauty and the Beast realm to search for Maurice’s Design Pages, which will be scattered around the castle. We’ll help you locate these items to get you one step closer in the Breaking the Code quest.

How to Complete Breaking the Code in DDV

In the Beauty and the Beast realm, you can locate the first page in the room with the Enchanted Rose, which will be near the photo you unlocked during the characters’ initial questline. Although several other items resemble Maurice’s Design Pages, you can ignore any notes that only have the ‘Read’ interaction.

Finding the first page in Breaking the Code Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The next page can be found in the library in the top-left corner next to the bookshelves.

Beauty and the Beast Library in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The final Translation Machine piece can be tricky to get since you’ll need to navigate through the hedge maze outside of the castle. You can start heading toward the rose bushes at the center to get closer to its location.

Beauty and the Beast Hedge Maze in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

While at the center, players must turn right toward the door.

Hedge Maze in Breaking the Code Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now, you can look on the ground next to the white tree to pick up the last page. I recommend ignoring the first item, as this paper is unrelated to the Breaking the Code quest. Instead, players can grab the second object that will be farther away (one will have the ‘read’ interaction, and the other will have ‘Pick Up.’)

Quest Item for Breaking the Code Quest DDV
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you deliver Maurice’s Design Pages to Belle, you must collect the following components for the Translation Machine recipe:

IngredientsHow to Obtain
Softwood (30)Found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust
Tinkering Parts (4)Crafted with two Iron Ingots
Glass (20)Crafted with five Sand and Coal Ore
MotherboardSpeak to WALL-E

As a result, you can construct the Translation Machine for Belle and give it to her afterward. The character will once again ask for your help with a questionnaire about the readings.

All Answers in Breaking the Code Quest

When you provide the machine to Belle, you must select the following dialogue options:

  • The bravest horse of them all must be: Philippe.
  • The right moment in a book to learn about someone’s true identity: Everybody knows it’s during Chapter 3.
  • A majordomo under an Enchantress’s spell would turn into: A clock, of course.

With the answers out of the way, you’ll complete the Breaking the Code quest to advance further in Belle’s friendship level.

Now that you’ve found all of Maurice’s Design Pages, you can learn other tips and tricks about Disney Dreamlight Valley by checking out the relevant links below, including how to get free Moonstones.

