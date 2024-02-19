How to Find Devastators in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, you encounter various types of enemies throughout the game. Some are easier to defeat and some more difficult, but each of them has its strengths and weaknesses. Here is our complete guide on how to find and defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2.

Where to Find Devastators in Helldivers 2

If you are still unsure of where to find Devastators in Helldivers 2, don’t worry, because we have the answer. You can find them in the Severin Sector.

This sector is located in the far right part of the galaxy map. What’s also worth knowing is that when you select Devastators as a daily objective, they appear more often. So if you are after them, make sure you choose this option.

What are Devastators in Helldivers 2?

Before you engage in a fight with Devastators, you should know what to expect. Devastators are robots of a medium size and they belong to the Automation faction. They are not particularly fast, but they compensate for that with strikes that can inflict a lot of damage.

When it comes to weapons, it varies from case to case. Sometimes these killer robots carry just a shield, while others have rockets that can be fired directly from their bodies. Although they look scary, you can defeat them if you know where and when to hit.

How to Defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2

The first thing you need to know when you charge at a Devastator is that its weakest spot is the head. This is particularly useful if you use an early-game weapon that doesn’t inflict that much damage. Just aim for the head and the robot should go down fairly quickly.

Also, another thing you should use to your advantage is their slowness. Unlike Berserkers, who charge at you at great speed, Devastators move around slowly. This opens an opportunity to strike multiple times.

The best weapons to equip before you fight them are rifles such as Railgun and Autocannon. With them, you can fire bursts and drain the robots’ HP at high speed. As always, the best option is to adjust your equipment with your playstyle.

That’s all you need to know on how to find and defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2. For more guides for this game, also check the funniest ways to die, how to check server status, or our list of best Stratagems.