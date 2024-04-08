How to Find & Beat Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld

Since Palworld’s groundbreaking release back in January, players have been anxious for new battle content, and especially more new Pals. With the latest patch (0.2.0.6) release, that wish has been granted with Bellanoir’s debut as the game’s first raid boss. As beautiful and mystifying as she looks, however, finding and beating Bellanoir is a greater challenge than many realize. Here is our handy guide for how to claim victory over this epic new Pal, and even add her to your collection.

How to Find & Get Bellanoir in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Bellanoir serves as Palworld‘s formal introduction to raid content, and unlocking it is a bit different than other types of content in the game. It’s not simply a case of tracking Bellanoir down somewhere on the open map, or fighting her in a Tower. Instead, you’ll need to summon them to a battlefield of your choosing, which requires obtaining some unique items and building a Summoning Altar.

While our guide about Bellanoir’s Slabs covers this more in-depth, essentially you’ll need to track down four Bellanoir’s Slab Fragments from dungeon chests and craft them into a Bellanoir’s Slab. After that, you need to unlock and construct a Summoning Altar on a (preferably) empty base and use the Slab as your summoning token.

If you want to fight Bellanoir more than once, you’ll need to repeat this process each time. Obtain Fragments, craft a Slab, build the Summoning Altar, and make sure you have some super powerful Pals prepared.

How to Defeat Bellanoir in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Despite their whimsical appearance, Bellanoir is not to be underestimated. Even at their lowest level, they boast higher HP than Victor and Shadowbeak, with powerful attacks to match. No matter which level you wish to fight Bellanoir at, being over-prepared is the best option.

First of all, there are three different tiers of Bellanoir raids that can be fought, split between two different Pal variants – Bellanoir and Bellanoir Libero. They include:

Bellanoir – Level 30 (294,000 HP)

Bellanoir Libero – Level 50 (450,000 HP)

Bellanoir Libero – Ultra (900,000 HP)

While you can freely choose between Bellanoir (Level 30) and Bellanoir Libero (Level 50) to fight first, we do recommend starting with its Level 30 variant. Those already well-equipped with endgame Pals won’t struggle too much with this one, but it will give you a good idea of what to expect from a Raid in terms of mechanics. Also, there is a 10-minute time limit for this Raid, so you’ll need to be as efficient as possible with damage output.

For preparation, you’ll want to make sure you have some good weaponry stocked, such as the Pump-Action Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, or Assault Rifle. If you have their Epic or Legendary schematics, even better. Make sure they’re repaired and bring plenty of ammo as well, which can be crafted on-base or purchased from vendors. Also, opt for Pal Metal Armor and accessories that help boost attack or defense.

Finally, choose the Pals you want to bring to this fight carefully. Bellanoir is a Dark-type, so Dragon-type Pals will perform especially well here. Also, don’t just stack up your Party roster. Since you’re fighting on a base, you can bring up to 20 Pals (if you unlock the limit in Custom Settings) to fight alongside them.

Defeating Bellanoir Libero in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

While Bellanoir’s Level 30 version may feel like a bit of a pushover against your horde of max-level Pals, the Bellanoir Libero variant at Level 50 is a different story.

This time around, Bellanoir Libero has 450,000 HP and much stronger attacks that can more easily mow down your troupe of Pals. You’ll need to be quick on the trigger with your damage while your Pals take the brunt of Bellanoir’s attacks. Beefing them up with food buffs, breeding the strongest traits, and using the Pal Condenser to boost stats are all highly recommended for this and the Libero Ultra variant.

That’s especially because both Libero and Libero Ultra have secondary phases in their fights, where their element will switch from Dark to Ice, and they’ll gain supplemental HP. So while you should bring plenty of super-powered Dragon-type Pals for the initial phase, you’ll also need Fire-types to help ensure survival and melt down the remainder of its HP before the timer runs out.

All Rewards From Bellanoir Raid in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Successfully beating the Bellanoir Raid in Palworld thankfully yields some worthwhile rewards. We’ve uncovered the rewards granted by the Bellanoir (Level 30) and Bellanoir Libero (Level 50) raids, which we’ve listed below:

Bellanoir (Level 30) Rewards:

Huge Dark Egg (guaranteed to hatch into Bellanoir)

1 x Multi-climate Undershirt

1 x Training Crystal

1 x Ancient Civilization Core

2 x Training Manuals (XL)

Bellanoir Libero (Level 50) Rewards:

Huge Dark Egg (guaranteed to hatch into Bellanoir Libero)

1 x Ancient Civilization Core

1 x Multi-climate Undershirt

1 x Stout Fruit, 1 x Power Fruit, 1 x Life Fruit

1 x Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab (this is used to summon Bellanoir Libero Ultra, the toughest variant)

That concludes our guide for how to find and beat Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how much of a challenge you’ve found Bellanoir to be so far.

