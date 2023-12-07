How to Feed Your Ikran Companion in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Na’vi do not fight the RDA alone in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as the pollution caused by the corporation harms more than just the natives. The animals are also wary of the threat, and the Ikran will lend their might in order to bring down this dangerous foe. Keeping your companion healthy is always a good thing, and if you are wondering just how to feed your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we have got you covered.

Feeding Your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

After players have gone through the process of building trust with their Ikran and getting the ride of their lives falling off the floating cliffs, the flying companion becomes an invaluable tool to navigate the large world of Pandora.

However, in order for it to heal up after battle or to keep flying at top speed, players will need to keep its energy levels up. Similar to the Na’vi, this is where food comes into play.

Image Source: Ubisoft

To feed your Ikran, hold down L1/LB to bring up the food wheel while flying. From there, choose the food item of choice to feed your Ikran, which also happens to have preferences when it comes to its diet. Different ingredients will recover a varying amount of energy, and if you feed it some of its favorite food, there will also be additional benefits such as increased speed or durability.

Do note that the Ikran does not feed on cooked food or meals like a regular Na’vi, choosing instead to feast on natural produce that can be harvested from all corners of Pandora. Experiment with what you choose to feed your Ikran, and stock on those that recover the most energy and grant bonuses for an easier time.

Water and Eating Fish

If you don’t have any food handy, flying near water bodies on Pandora will also allow the Ikran to feed on fish automatically. This is a great way to keep the energy levels high while exploring, and won’t take away anything from your inventory.

That’s all there is to know about how to feed your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other relevant content below.