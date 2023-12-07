Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Cooking Guide: How to Cook Food & What it Does

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has a plethora of ways for you to interact with its world, and one of the biggest ones is its Cooking system. It can be a little daunting at first glance though, so we’re here to help with a comprehensive guide on how to cook food and what it does for you.

How to Cook in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Around the same time you gain the ability to explore the wider world of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you’re taught that you can cook food via the various grills, ovens, and other cooking stations scattered throughout the world. All you need to do is find one of these points of interest, interact with it, and then combine ingredients via the raw foods you’ve collected throughout the game’s different areas.

The dishes made through this activity restore your Energy, allowing you to regenerate lost health without the use of a healing item. Depending on which dish you consume, you’ll also gain a temporary buff. These offer a wide array of bonuses from faster health regen to defense buffs, and knowing which dish to consume and when can be a huge boon during combat encounters with wildlife and RDA soldiers alike.

Which Ingredients Should You Combine for the Best Cooking Effects?

We’d be remiss not to mention, however, that you won’t always get a perfect meal when you cook in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Any given ingredient you find will fall into a category such as fruits, herbs, mushrooms, fatty or lean meats, nectars, and so forth. These in turn pair well with certain ingredients and ingredient types, but also clash with other ingredients and food types and can potentially create a bad meal.

For example: Combining meats with a fruit ingredient almost always results in a sweet meat roast or salad, fully restoring your Energy while also giving you a temporary buff. On the other hand, if you pair fruits with fish, it has a high chance of creating a Slimy Salad meal which only restores half of your energy and gives you a temporary debuff.

To give you a better idea of what you should and shouldn’t mix together when cooking, we’ve put together a table of different combinations to try. Do note that this is a work in progress, and we’ll be updating this guide accordingly as we try every possible ingredient combination.

Ingredient Type What to Pair It With What Not to Pair It With Fruit Meat, Nectar Fish Fatty Meat Egg, Fruit Nectar Lean Meat Fruit Nectar Mushroom Egg, Meat, Nectar Lean Meat Fish Nectar, Egg Fruit Egg Meat, Mushroom, Fruit, Fatty Meat, Herb N/A Herb Egg, Milk N/A Milk Herb, Egg N/A

How to Get Better Cooking Ingredients in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

There’s also the quality of the ingredients to consider. Higher tiers of ingredients result in better effects from a cooked dish, with their buffs increasing your stats by a higher percentage for a longer duration of time.

In general, there are two ways to get higher quality ingredients during your playthrough. The first method is to harvest ingredients in their ideal environment, during a specific time of day, and without damaging them during the collection minigame.

This might mean waiting to collect a Shell Fruit until it’s raining and then ensuring you pluck it perfectly so that it’s Pristine; or, it could mean killing an animal for its meat via a single shot to its weak spot.

Successfully harvesting ingredients under these conditions can increase the overall rank of a given ingredient by one tier, though it can be a bit time-consuming.

The other method is to gather ingredients in higher level areas and biomes. Though challenging and only really viable once you’re Combat Strength is high enough, this can substantially cut down on the time it takes you to gather worthwhile cooking materials. This is because meats, fruits, and other ingredients found through this method have a much higher chance of being high tier even if you damage them while harvesting or hunting them.

And that covers everything you need to know about cooking in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Remember to do it frequently, and you’ll never be without this game mechanic’s stellar bonuses. For help with other subjects or topics, you can give our other guides a look down below.