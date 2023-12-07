The whole premise of the Avatar movies, as well as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is to live in harmony with the environment, and although there is a need to harvest resources from nature, doing so ethically and carefully can lead to some great bonuses for players. This guide will show you just how to get pristine crafting materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Getting Pristine Crafting Materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

With crafting being an important part of powering up in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it is imperative that players learn the ins and outs of how to gather materials effectively to reap the best bonuses. Damaging plants and animals in a rough manner will reduce the item’s quality, which will then affect your crafted items’ stats.

Gathering Plants

For plants, it is all about being methodical to obtain the perfect gathering bonus. To start, rotate the angle of approach until you feel the rumble and see the plant getting loose while gently holding R2/RT. This is where you should pluck it by pressing down on the trigger completely. Doing so will keep the plant as intact as possible, conferring the best possible quality as crafting material.

In addition, each plant has a certain optimal condition bonus to look out for. Consult the Hunter’s Guide to see just what they are, such as being dry or requiring rain; this will then increase the core stat bonus of the plant.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Hunting Animals

As for animals, it is a similar setup, albeit requiring you to be more precise with your aim. After scanning a creature with your Na’vi senses, note the glowing orange spots, which are the weak points. To get a clean kill and ensure that flawless quality, you can only hit that particular spot either with an arrow or spear.

Being careful and approaching with stealth is the best way of getting up close enough to hit the weak point without alerting the animals. Do not rush in, and it is likely you will start gathering those pristine parts really soon.

And there you have it, everything to know about how to get pristine crafting materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other relevant content below.