How to Farm Electric Organ in Palworld

With so many different things to craft and build in Palworld, you’re going to need resources to help fund your base-building ambitions. With that in mind, here’s the best way to farm Electric Organs in Palworld.

Palworld Electric Organ Farming Method

Electric Organs can only be obtained by killing or catching Electric-type Pals in Palworld. However, if you’re still early on in the game, you’ll need to progress a little to find them.

For reference, any of the Pals listed below will drop Electric Organs:

Sparkit

Jolthog

Dazzi

Beakon

Grizzbolt

Rayhound

Univolt

That being said, the best way to farm Electric Organs in a focused manner in Palworld is to hunt Sparkits. They can be found near the start of the game, just northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings, as indicated in the screenshot down below:

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Head over to this area to start hunting Sparkits, and you’ll be able to rack up a large number of Electric Organs in no time at all. To make the process go a little faster, considering crafting a Daedream Necklace to have your Daedream fight alongside you as you hunt Sparkits. Though if you’re already pretty high leveled, you can just solo them on your own and things should go by quite quickly.

Considering that Sparkits start at around level 4 or 5, you shouldn’t have any issues farming them even if you’re just starting out in the game. Just make sure not to hang around at night, as the Pals that spawn then are a lot more dangerous. Keep track of the time of day in the bottom left corner of the screen, and head back to base before it gets dark.

That’s all you need to know about how to farm Electric Organs in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.