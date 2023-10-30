If your city is generating an abundance of water, you may be wondering how to turn it into extra money. Here’s how to export water in Cities Skylines 2.

How Do You Sell Water in Cities Skylines 2?

To export water in Cities Skylines 2, you need to connect a water pipe to the edge of your map. While this is technically simple enough to do, there are a few further steps you’ll have to complete first.

When you start out building your own city, you’ll have building rights only on a certain number of map tiles. In order to sell water, you’ll need to unlock further tiles up to the edge of the map.

Image Source: Paradox Interactive via Twinfinite

To unlock more map tiles, you will need to progress through the city’s Milestone ranks. Each time you complete a milestone by growing your city to the necessary size, you will gain the ability to purchase more map tiles. Only a certain number of map tiles can be unlocked at each milestone.

If exporting water is a priority for you, the best thing to do is to purchase map tiles in a straight line, directly toward the edge of the map. However, this may not create the ideal area for which to continue building your city. As such, it may be best to wait until you’ve unlocked several milestones before you make water exports a concern when there are other, faster ways to make money.

Once you have unlocked enough map tiles to reach the edge of the map, simply drag a water pipe running from your city’s facilities to the edge of the map. When your pipe reaches the edge of the map, a two-way arrow icon will indicate that you can create an outside connection. Once this pipe is constructed, you can begin exchanging your water surplus for cash.

That’s everything you need to know about how to export water in Cities Skylines 2. Now that you’re running a thriving water export business, be sure to check out our guide on how to connect power lines to begin making millions from electricity too.