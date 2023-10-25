Being a planner in Cities Skylines 2 means that in one way or another, you’re sure to make mistakes. Generally, those mistakes can be fixed with the replace tool or a bulldozer, but some of the underground pipes are a little tricky to get rid of compared to things you’ll be working with. Here’s how to delete pipes in Cities Skylines 2.

How Do You Delete Pipes in Cities Skylines 2?

Image Source: Paradox Interactive via Twinfinite

The process of deleting pipes in Cities Skylines 2 is roughly the same as for deleting other objects like roads and buildings. The main difference is that you have to make sure that you’re in Underground Mode before being able to delete them. Even though you can see the pipes from above ground when you’re in the Water tab, you’re not able to select them unless you’re in Underground Mode.

After that, you can delete the pipes the same way that you would a road on the surface. You can’t delete the pipes that come connected to a roadway without deleting the whole road, but you can delete the ones that are built separately for transporting water and sewage. You can click on the individual sections of pipe that you have built to delete them one at a time, or you can just click and drag along the pipe to select and bulldoze them all at once.

If you’re trying to delete a section of side-by-side pipes, you won’t be able to delete the sewage from the water and keep the water there or vice-versa, but you’ll have to delete both pipes at once and then replace them with the ones you’d want instead.

How to Lay Underground Pipes in Cities Skylines 2

If you’re trying to run pipe connections to your different buildings, you’ve got a few different things to keep in mind. When you build a road, it will come with a built-in connection for the water and the sewage. You can build separate connections to transfer either water or sewage from water pump stations or sewage treatment plants, but some buildings need separate pipes from what comes with the road.

When laying the pipes underground, they can be somewhat finicky about where they end up connecting, and they don’t snap together quite as easily as the roads and buildings do. To make this process easier, try to aim the camera so that it’s looking straight down at the ground so that you can make sure your pipes are all properly laid out. Otherwise, it might look like a spiderweb underground and then you’ll really need the bulldozer.

That’s about all the details for how to delete pipes in Cities Skylines 2. They can be a bit more difficult to work with than the regular roads at first, but you’re sure to get it after a little practice and development. If you need more guides for setting up your city like if you can turn off the rain, check back here.