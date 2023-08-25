How to Escape From Djinni Lamp in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Sorcerous Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may stumble on the mysterious Djinni Lamp behind one of the illusion walls. Unfortunately, interacting with the object will trap you inside the magical room. Luckily, there’s no need to panic and reload your previous save because there’s a way to escape from this place.

Getting Out of Djinni Lamp in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you pay attention to what Yaefu said, you’ll know that in order to leave, someone must stay inside the Djinni Lamp. Since you can’t wait for another fool to stumble into this place, you need to create or summon another creature to take your place.

On the northeast side of the room, you will discover a Gilden Chest on the ground. Inside, you will find the Scroll of Summon Quasit. With this magical object, you can summon a familiar that will become the new resident of the Djinni Lamp.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you don’t know already, you can use a magical scroll by opening your inventory and double-clicking the item. You can also right-click the object and select the Use option. Once you summon the Quasit, you’ll immediately get kicked out of the Djinni Lamp and return to the Sorcerous Vault.

Now that you have escaped from the Djinni Lamp in BG3, you can continue exploring the mysterious vault. You can obtain the Annals of Karsus and the Tharchiate Codex in this location, but you must solve the confusing door puzzle in the south room.