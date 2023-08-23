How to Get & Use Tharchiate Codex in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter numerous magical and cursed artifacts containing great power. Among them is the mysterious Tharchiate Codex book that hides extremely powerful knowledge and curses.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Tharchiate Codex Location

Like the Annals of Karsus, you can acquire the Tharchiate Codex from the Sorcerous Vault inside the Sorcerous Sundries. Once inside the secret vault, you must pass through several magical doors to unlock the cursed book’s chamber.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You must pull the lever inside the Wish chamber and then pass through the Gate and Illusion door to return to the first room. The door to Elminster’s Vault will now be open, and you can discover the Tharchiate Codex inside a display case.

Do note that your character will receive a debuff called Tharchiate Withering when they first interact with the book. This status ailment will reduce their Constitution by 5, but you can use the Remove Curse spell to get rid of this debuff. On the bright side, the unit will obtain a permanent buff called Tharchiate Vigour after the status ailment is gone.

How to Use Tharchiate Codex in BG3

You can use the Tharchiate Codex to gain full knowledge of the Necromancy of Thay. After you read the book, you can open the Necromancy of Thay again and pass a Saving Throw (Wisdom Check: 20).

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you succeed, you will gain the Dense Macabre necromancy spell that lets you summon six ghouls in a battle. The creatures have the ability called Devour, which can deal 9-63 damage at prone, sleeping, or knocked-out enemies.

