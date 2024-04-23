There are loads of different shot types you can choose to do in matches of TopSpin 2K25. There are the standard flat, slice, and topspin shots, but there are also some more advanced inputs. Here’s a guide on how to do inside out shots in TopSpin 2K25.

How Do You Do Inside Out Shots in TopSpin 2K25?

You’ll notice that some of the advanced-level coach upgrade objectives ask you to ‘hit X number of good or perfectly timed inside out shots,’ but by that point in the MyCareer mode, I hadn’t learned how to do them. Thankfully, the input isn’t tricky, but getting them right on the court is.

In theory, all you need to do to do an inside out shot in TopSpin 2K25 is hold L2/LT on PlayStation/Xbox while doing any of the shot types you usually would. Then, if it’s possible, your player will automatically move from one side of the ball to the other to hit it.

Image Source: 2K via Twinfinite

To describe in detail what happens, imagine a shot from your opponent is coming towards your backhand side. When playing an inside out shot, your player will move into a position that allows them to play that same ball with their forehand, changing the angle of the shot they can do and possibly surprising their opponent.

That does mean that inside out shots in TopSpin 2K25 work a little differently to other shots. Unlike the likes of slice or flat shots, they cannot always be played. The ball needs to be in the right position and be moved slowly enough for your player to change to a position that allows them to play an inside out shot.

Therefore, even when you hold the right button, the shot you’re looking for won’t always work. What we have found is that inside out shots are best used when returning slower serves on the deuce side of the court. This is due to the starting position of your player. Hitting them then should be an easy way of racking up inside out shots for the coach objectives.

For more on TopSpin 2K25, check out our guides on how to serve aces and how to unlock all venues and courts in the game.

