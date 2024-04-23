How to Unlock All Venues & Courts in TopSpin 2K25

While the player roster is a little underwhelming in TopSpin 2K25, the selection of courts and locations is massive, including all of the major event venues. They’re not all available from the start, though, so here’s how to unlock all venues and courts in TopSpin 2K25.

Unlocking All Courts in TopSpin 2K25

There are various things you have to do to unlock every location in Hangar 13’s game. Some are only available if you buy the special editions of the game. Below is a table outlining the unlock requirements for each one.

Venue Unlock Requirement Centre Court – Wimbledon – London, UK (Sunset) Win Wimbledon in MyCareer (Men) Indian Wells Tennis Garden – USA (Sunset) Win the BNP Paribas Open in MyCareer (Women) Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, USA (Night) Win the Miami Open in MyCareer (Men) Monte Carlo Country Club – Monaco (Night) Win the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in MyCareer (Men) Foro Italico – Rome, Italy (Sunset) Win the Internationali BNL D’Italia in MyCareer (Women) Sobeys Stadium – Toronto, Canada (Sunset) Win the National Bank Open in MyCareer (Men) Lindner Family Tennis Center – Cincinnati, USA (Afternoon) Win the Western & Southern Open in MyCareer (Women) Qizhong Stadium – Shanghai, China (Afternoon) Win the Rolex Shanghai Masters in MyCareer (Men) Nice Tennis Center – Nice, France (Sunset) Win the Nice La Belle Invitational in MyCareer (Women) White Hill Tennis Center – Lisbon, Portugal (Afternoon) Win the Monsanto Cup in MyCareer (Women) Desert Dual Arena – Doha, Qatar (Afternoon) Win the Persian Gulf Open in MyCareer (Women) Practice Facility Complete all TopSpin Academy lessons Fuji Tennis Center – Fuji, Japan (Afternoon) Win the Proving Grounds 01 (Bronze) in MyCareer Fuji Tennis Center – Fuji, Japan (Sunset) Win the Proving Grounds 02 (Bronze) in MyCareer Fuji Tennis Center – Fuji, Japan (Night) Win the Proving Grounds 03 (Bronze) in MyCareer Omis Tennis Center – Omis, Croatia (Afternoon) Win the Proving Grounds 01 (Silver) in MyCareer Omis Tennis Center – Omis, Croatia (Sunset) Win the Proving Grounds 02 (Silver) in MyCareer Omis Tennis Center – Omis, Croatia (Night) Win the Proving Grounds 03 (Silver) in MyCareer Stavanger Arena – Stavanger, Norway (Afternoon) Win the Proving Grounds 01 (Gold) in MyCareer Stavanger Arena – Stavanger, Norway (Sunset) Win the Proving Grounds 02 (Gold) in MyCareer Stavanger Arena – Stavanger, Norway (Night) Win the Proving Grounds 03 (Gold) in MyCareer Dubai Sports Complex Win the Proving Grounds 02 (Platinum) in MyCareer Kallang Arena – Kallang, Singapore (Indoor) Win the TS Finals in MyCareer (Women) Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy (Indoor) Win the Nitto ATP Finals in MyCareer (Men) Rod Laven Arena – Melbourne, Australia (Night) Included in the Under the Lights Pack pre-order bonus content Court Phillipe-Chatrier – Paris, France (Night) Included in the Under the Lights Pack pre-order bonus content Wimbledon Centre Court – London, UK (Night) Included in the Under the Lights Pack pre-order bonus content Arthur Ashe Stadium – New York, USA (Night) Included in the Under the Lights Pack pre-order bonus content

The remainder of the venues, and the other time of the day settings, should be available from the start of the game. If Hangar 13 adds more locations to the game in the coming months and in-game seasons, we’ll add any unlock requirements to this list above.

