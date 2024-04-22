Ensuring points and matches are over quickly is vital in TopSpin 2K25, especially in MyCareer which puts so much emphasis on maintaining player energy levels. There’s nothing quicker than getting a point with an ace, so here’s a quick guide on how to serve aces in TopSpin 2K25.

Recommended Videos

Tips to Serving Aces in TopSpin 2K25

First of all, you want to make sure you master Advanced Serves in the game. You won’t be able to hit aces, at least not regularly, if you’re just doing standard controlled or power serves. While harder to pull off and less accurate, nail them and Advanced Serves will fly past your opponent.

To do Advanced Serves, you need to use the right stick on your controller to serve, rather than pressing or holding one of the face buttons. You hold down on the right stick to start the serve, and then flick the stick in a direction to serve once the power bar is in the green.

Flicking the stick diagonally up/left does a slice serve, up does a flat serve, and up/right does a topspin serve. Get perfect timing on the Advanced Serve and it’ll be much more powerful than a standard serve.

Image Source: 2K via Twinfinite

Directing Advanced Serves in TopSpin 2K25

You will still have to aim Advanced Serves using the left stick, aiming for the corners of the service boxes. To get aces, you’ll want to aim for the corners as much as possible when getting perfect timing.

You’ll also want to pick the right type of serve for the right time to give you the best chance of serving an ace. When serving on the deuce side of the court, I found slice serves (down and then up/left on the right stick) aimed at the far outer corner were the most successful, as that pushed my opponent wide. Even if they managed to return the serve, they were out of position, allowing for an easy topspin shot into the other side of the court to win the point.

On the other side, a topspin serve kicking up at your opponent will be useful, much for the same reason. You also want to keep in mind what part of the net you’re serving over. For serves out wide, move further away from where you’re aiming to hit the shot, widening the angle to make it more effective. That will also ensure that you’re hitting serves over the lower part of the net, in the middle of it.

That’s everything you need to know about how to serve aces in TopSpin 2K25.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more