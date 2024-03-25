Category:
How to Delete Your Character or Save File in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are no second chances...or are there?
Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some pretty archaic design in certain places, especially regarding its save files. The game is so hardcore that it doesn’t allow more than one save slot and omits the option to delete your save within the game. However, there is a workaround outside of the game that allows you to delete your save file and create a new one, so let’s get into it. Here’s how to delete your character save file in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Delete Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save Files on PC

If you’re playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PC, here are the steps to deleting your save file.

  1. In the Steam library, left-click Dragon’s Dogma 2 and go to the Properties menu. Go into the General tab and turn off Steam Cloud saves.
  2. Go to your Dragon’s Dogma 2 folder within File Explorer and delete all sub-folders within the Dragon’s Dogma 2 folder to get rid of save data.
  3. Install Dragon’s Dogma 2 and start a new game.
  4. Repeat step one, except turn Steam Cloud saves back on.

How to Delete Dragon’s Dogma 2 Save Files on PS5 and Xbox

Thankfully, it’s possible to delete your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The two consoles have different interfaces, so the steps are slightly different from one another.

  1. Disable Cloud Saving.
    • For PS5: Go to ‘Saved Data’ under the ‘Settings’ tab. Turn off ‘Auto-Sync Saved Data’ off.
    • For Xbox: Go to ‘Network Settings’ under the general ‘Settings’ tab and select the ‘Go Offline’ option.
  2. Delete Save Data.
    • For PS5: Go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Storage’, and finally ‘Saved Data’. Scroll to Dragon’s Dogma 2 and delete it from your saved data.
    • For Xbox: Scroll to Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the dashboard and hit the Menu Button. Scroll down to ‘Saved Data’ and select ‘Delete All’.
  3. Start a new game and then repeat step one for the respective console, except turn Cloud Saving Sync back on.

That covers how to delete your character or save file in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While deleting the save doesn’t solve the problem of the game’s forced ironman mode, it does at least offer a redo if you want to do things differently. Check out our warning regarding the “load from last inn” exploit and learn how to defeat one of the harder bosses early on with our helpful Melve dragon guide.

