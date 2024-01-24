How to Defeat the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded

One of the best sources of XP and rare loot in Enshrouded are elite bosses. However, some of them can be tricky to find and beat. One of those is the Fell Thunderbrute. Therefore, we’ve prepared a detailed guide on how to find and defeat the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded. Check it out below.

Where to Find the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, your first encounter with a Fell Thunderbrute is during the Clear The Elixir Well quest. After you complete the quest, the Elixir Well can then be farmed repeatedly for Fell Thunderbrutes. The only thing you need to do is log out and log back in, and the enemies will respawn.

Also, Fell Thunderbrutes can spawn inside other Elixir Wells around the map. The spawn chance is much lower, though, but they drop higher-level weapons. The ones they drop the most are heavy two-handed axes, so if you are a fan of those, farming them is very handy.

How to Fight the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded

If you know its attack patterns and how to play around them, the Fell Thunderbrute is one of the easiest bosses in Enshrouded. It uses a Guandao or a Naginata-like weapon with very good reach. Also, it has only three attacks, and those are:

Overhead Slam : Its weapon will glow white, and the brute will slam into the ground, releasing a shockwave down its strike path.

: Its weapon will glow white, and the brute will slam into the ground, releasing a shockwave down its strike path. Kick : It will make a short-range kick, which stuns players for a while.

: It will make a short-range kick, which stuns players for a while. Double Slash into an Overhead Slam: The brute will first make two sweeping strikes and finish it off with an overhead smash.

Fighting the brute differs based on which kind of weapon you’re using, so here are two strategies to get you started.

Melee Strategy

Even though most enemies in Enshrouded are weak to melee attacks, the Fell Thunderbrute isn’t. Also, all of its attacks will have to be dodged in melee, giving you less time to react.

Therefore, you should use a short sword/axe or some other one-handed weapon and dodge after every one or two attacks. This will ensure you take as little damage as possible and give you enough time to get used to its attack patterns.

Ranged Strategy

The Fell Thunderbrute is one of the rare enemies in Enshrouded against whom using ranged weapons are effective. That’s why you should bring a staff with Fireball charges or a bow with you.

Also, there are many places where you can climb and cheese the whole fight by making yourself unreachable. This tactic even works for some of the other bosses that don’t have many ranged attacks.

With all that, you should be able to defeat a Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded without any issues.