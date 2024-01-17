How to Create Dendro Cores in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced the final element in Teyvat with the release of Sumeru. Dendro is a complex element that can cause several elemental reactions, including Dendro Cores.

Genshin Impact Dendro Cores Explained

You can create Dendro Cores by combining Dendro and Hydro, which results in massive green fruits that hover on the ground. The order of the element you apply does not matter; as long as the target receives attacks with Dendro and Hydro, a Dendro Core will spawn nearby.

Do note that the character who creates the Dendro Core will affect the Dendro Core’s damage. The higher their Elemental Mastery, the more damage the Cores will cause. The Dendro Core will explode once its spawn duration ends or if you create more than five Dendro Cores.

Besides letting them blow up, you can also combine other elements to cause further elemental reactions. For example, you can trigger Burgeon if you hit the Core with a Pyro attack. This results in an early explosion that deals Dendro damage to nearby opponents.

Another viable combination is using Electro on Dendro Cores, which will trigger the Hyperbloom reaction. Unlike Burgeon, the Dendro Core will pop and unleash Sprawling Shots, which are homing projectiles that deal Dendro damage.

You can use Anemo units with suction skills, such as Venti‘s Burst, to group up Dendro Cores to other locations. This will allow you to deal more damage to the target enemy when you finally trigger the explosion.

Also, player characters are not the only ones who can interact with Dendro Cores. Enemies can also start an element reaction; for instance, Pyro Slimes can cause the Cores to blow up if they hit the Cores with their fire projectiles.

Lastly, although unlikely, the Burgeon’s explosion and Hyperbloom’s Sprawling Shots can also hurt you if you get too close. However, the damage you will receive will be reduced by 95 percent.

That’s everything you need to know about Dendro Cores. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our handy guide on the Crystallize reaction.