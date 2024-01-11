Genshin Impact Crystallize Reaction Explained

Genshin Impact features numerous elemental reactions that heavily impact combat. Among them is the Crystallize reaction, which is considered a passive one. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about this topic.

How to Perform Crystallize Reaction in Genshin Impact

Crystallize is an elemental reaction that occurs when Geo reacts to other elements in Teyvat. Unlike other reactions, Crystallize does not deal damage and instead creates elemental shards that provide a temporary shield.

You will automatically perform Crystallize when using Geo units against slimes. Since they are pure elemental beings, they actively react against your character’s Vision, letting you create elemental shards.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The element of the shard will depend on the other element that mixes with Geo during the reaction process. For example, you can create a Pyro shard by combining Geo with Pyro. If you pick up the shard, you will receive a Pyro shield that will last around 15 seconds.

Although the barrier can protect you from any damage, it is 250 percent more effective against its corresponding element. So your Pyro shield will only get 40 percent of the oncoming Pyro damage, but it will receive 100 percent damage from Cryo attacks.

The base HP for a Crystallize shield is based on the triggering Geo unit’s level. However, it is also affected by the character’s Elemental Mastery stat. Geo units with level 90 can provide a shield with around 1800 HP, but you can get some extra HP by having higher Elemental Mastery.

So far, the only unit that fully utilizes this elemental reaction is Navia. Her Elemental Skill’s damage is affected by the number of Crystallize shards the team picks up. If you can collect three shards, you can buff her damage by 200 percent.

Now that you understand how Crystallize reaction works, you can read other Genshin Impact guides on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our post on the Descenders since they have pivotal roles in the story of Teyvat.