Playbooks are the most essential tool that you can have in Madden 25, as they will define your strategy in the game. And in this year’s game, you can create your own. But how do you create a custom defensive playbook in Madden 25? Keep reading and we will tell you all about it.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Create A Custom Defensive Playbook in Madden 25?

Creating your very own defensive playbook in Madden 25 is easy. From the main menu, start from the Creation Center and then scroll all the way to the right until you hit “Playbooks”. Select it and then the game will let you choose if you want to create an offensive or defensive playbook. In this case, you can select defensive, but the process will be very similar either way.

Image Source: EA Sports

Madden 25 will make you start the creation of your own custom playbook from an existing one. The first thing you will see is a list of all the teams. You can go ahead and select whatever one you want. Then scroll to “All Plays” to see all available plays in the game. It is possible to rate them but, most importantly, you can go ahead and add any specific plays (and their formations) to your playbook.

Your custom playbook will be limited to 500 plays. In case you want to add more, you can always go back and uncheck some of them. Once you’ve finished, go ahead and save your playbook under a file name of your choice. In a match, in the Play Now screen, just select from the playbook list your custom one, so you can call up all the plays you have selected.

It is also possible to download a playbook that other users have created. To do so, go to “Download Center” in the main menu and select “Playbooks”. You will see a selection of the top offensive and defensive playbooks created by other users, along with the possibility to search by name. Download the one you want, and then you can use it just like your own.

That’s all we have for you on how to create a custom defensive playbook in Madden 25. For more guides, check out our articles on the best defensive playbooks and how to use switch stick.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy