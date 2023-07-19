Guides

How to Cook Kart Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Who knew you could cook up such a tasty car?

Once players welcome Vanellope von Schweetz to the realm, she will enlist your help to create a candy biome to get her back on the race track. But, to do this, you’ll need to cook kart parts without much information on how to actually make these recipes. Fortunately, we’re here to help you with this task by showing you what ingredients you need for the candy-themed creations.

How to Complete Extreme Biome Makeover in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the start of the Extreme Biome Makeover mission, you’ll design a race track using the materials Vanellope provides. Then, she’ll give you additional items to craft the kart, which involves three new recipes.

You’ll have the base ingredients with the Sugar Rush-based elixirs, but you will need more resources to finish each dish. Players must also craft four wheels to complete the entire car, so be sure to repeat the process a few times until you have the full set.

Sugar Kart Tail Recipe

  • Sugar Rush Tail Fudge
  • Wheat
  • Sugar Cane
  • Butter

Sugar Kart Seat Recipe

  • Sugar Rush Seat Fudge
  • Wheat
  • Milk
  • Butter

Sugar Kart Wheel Recipe

  • Sugar Kart Wheel Fudge
  • Wheat
  • Sugar Cane
  • Eggs

Now that you’ve created the recipes, you must go to WALL-E’s house to grab the spare parts for the build. It should be easy to locate due to its notable sparkling effect, but you’ll need to find a mysterious villager to complete the remainder of the mission.

Which Villager Should You Talk to in Extreme Biome Makeover DDV Mission?

The villager in question is none other than Remy, who will provide you with frosting for the kart parts. Next, you can give Vanellope the rest of the pieces, where she will begin to work on the build.

The creation process will take some time, but you can start leveling up her friendship until the princess reaches Level 4. If you want to get there quickly, you can check out our How to Increase Friendship Level Fast guide to learn a few tips and tricks for characters.

Now that you know how to cook the kart parts, you can collect other game items, including free Moonstones. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see more Disney Dreamlight Valley content.

