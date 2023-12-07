How to Complete The Wanderer of the Dunes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve spent a reasonable amount of time exploring Eternity Isle, you’ll eventually meet Beauty and the Beast’s infamous Gaston. We’re here to help you satisfy his request (or should I say demand?) by showing you how to complete The Wanderer of the Dunes in DDV.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Wanderer of the Dunes Quest Guide

Since no one says “no” to Gaston, you must find a way to help him in the Glittering Dunes. You can find him near the water to start The Wanderer of the Dunes quest. If you don’t have access to this area in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to start A Rift in Time and obtain the Royal Hourglass.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The Wanderer of the Dunes Gaston Item Locations

Once you are able to speak to Gaston, you must obtain the following items for The Wanderer of the Dunes (we’ll explain what these actually are):

3 Green Spiky-Leafed Plant – Agave (harvestable on the ground)

– Agave (harvestable on the ground) Flexing Spider-like Thing – Dates from Glittering Dunes trees

– Dates from Glittering Dunes trees 4 Sweet Brown Raisin Things – Scorpion (fish near Gaston’s location)

To give you more of an idea of what to look for, here are some examples:

Green Spiky-Leafed Plant (Agave)

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Agave can be found around the Glittering Dunes, which can be picked up by pressing the ‘Interact’ button. However, there are few greenery that look similar to this plant, so do your best to ignore the ones that don’t have this option available.

Flexing Spider-Like Thing (Scorpion)

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Scorpion by fishing and targeting the bubbly circles. It doesn’t seem to matter which color it is, whether it be yellow or gold, as I had some success with both.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Like the trees in Dreamlight Valley, you can pick off ingredients from the Dates trees to satisfy this particular Wanderer of the Dunes requirement.

The Wanderer of the Dunes Clue Locations

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you give Gaston the items, you must follow him and locate three clues around the camp. Fortunately, it’s a relatively small area to explore, and you should spot a few of them near crates. Players must also open the chest near Gaston’s tent:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Gaston will eventually instruct you to access the Wastes, which requires 4,000 Mist.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You can get these fast by clearing out the floating sand with your Royal Hourglass and completing Mist Duties in the Dreamlight menu. You can then meet Gaston near the Shipwreck, which should be marked on your map.

You’ll still need to find the vault key by fishing in the gold-colored ripples in front of Gaston. Then, you must grab the Desert Scarab Piece with your Royal Hourglass at the Plains. With all this out of the way, you can return to Gaston and fulfill his request while he continues to gaze at his ever-so-strong muscles.

That covers everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley The Wanderer of the Dunes quest. For more help with the latest DDV update, check out our guide on how to get Jack Skellington.