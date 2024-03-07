How to Complete MW3 Zombies Countermeasures Dark Aether Rift Drum Easter Egg (Mirror, Gloves, Target Locations)

As expected, the Season 2 Reloaded update added some cool new content to MW3 Zombies. The new mission, Countermeasures, is pretty simple, but it opens up the new easter egg stuff. Here’s how to complete the MW3 Zombies Countermeasures Dark Aether Rift Easter Egg and get the upgraded Tattered Gloves, Perforated Target, and Pristine Mirror upgraded items.

How to Unlock Countermeasures Dark Aether Rift

After completing the main Countermeasures mission that was added in Season 2 Reloaded, you’ll be given the Drum and will need to open the Dark Aether Rift. You need to get upgraded versions of the Tattered MMA Gloves, Perforated Target, and Pristine Mirror.

Some seal challenges will spawn around the new mission area, and each one drops one of the things you need.

Head towards the north side of the map, where the football field is, and you’ll be required to get headshots there for the seal to drop the Perforated Target.

The second is by the ship you spawn by, and you need to melee zombies there to get the Tattered MMA Gloves.

The final one, which gives you the mirror, is in the fog in the bottom of the map around some purple crystals and you need to kill zombies with a correct AAT.

Image Source: Activision

How to Upgrade Tattered Gloves, Perforated Target, & Pristine Mirror in MW3 Zombies

The next step of opening up the Dark Aether Rift is to upgrade the three items you’ve just obtained from purple to gold.

To upgrade the mirror, head to the graveyard and you’ll spawn zombies by interacting with a grave. You’ll need AATs to kill them, but you can grab them from a tower nearby.

To upgrade the MMA gloves, head to the outer area of Zaravan, where there’s a boxing gym. You need to punch three punch bags and a zombie in the middle of the ring.

For the Perforated Target, head to the shooting range near Shahin Manor. After shooting the targets, a zombie will spawn and you need to take it out.

Doing those three things will give you the golden versions of the three items you’ve acquired. All you need to do now is place those items around the rift you’re trying to unlock. You’ll notice that there are small symbols on the sides of the pedestals you need to place them on, so check which one is for which before placing them.

You’ll now have opened the Countermeasures Dark Aether Rift and can carry on with the mission. For more info on what’s new check out our guide on getting the Blood Burner Key schematic.