How to Complete Discover Other Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

In Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, there are a series of challenges to complete as either Human or Klown. Each set of challenges will unlock various cosmetics for each character type. Unfortunately, some of these challenges can be tricky, or temporarily bugged, and the ‘Discover Humans’ challenge is one of them! Find out below how to complete the Discover Humans Challenge in Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game.

How to Fix Discover Other Humans Challenge Not Working in Killer Klowns

This challenge is currently bugged and is not showing as complete in any players’ Challenges list. Some players have discovered you might be able to complete the challenge in a Private Match, so let’s find out how.

First up, find your challenge list in the Main Menu before you start a match. Here you will find challenge packs of different levels of difficulty for each character type. When the challenge is not bugged it should be completed like this:

Discover Other Humans Challenge: A Human Only Challenge. Discover a Meeting Point and then meet up with other Humans in your team. Meet with ten Humans to complete the challenge.

Some players have found the best way to complete this challenge is to discover a Meeting Point three times (three different matches) and then find three or four other Humans during those matches. If this is not working for you in Quick Play mode, then get some friends to join you in a Private Match.

We hope that at some point the game will receive a patch to fix the bugged Challenges. Until then, focus on completing some of the other available challenges. And don’t forget to try a Private Match if it is not working during the Quick Play Mode.

