How to Use Resurrection Machine in Killer Klowns from Outer Space & What It Does

Killer Klowns from Outer Space can be a brutal game on both sides, but only the Klowns can automatically revive. Luckily, the Resurrection Machine will revive every dead human in the match. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Resurrection Machine in Killer Klowns from Outer Space does and how to use it.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Resurrection Machine Explained

The Resurrection Machine spawns at a random location on the map. Unfortunately, humans don’t have access to a map, and its location isn’t marked by either the meeting point or the compass, so you’ll need to remember where it is.

Once you find the machine, you can use it to revive every dead human on the map. However, it can only be used once per match, so you’ll have to figure out when the best time is. Using it early on will have a lesser effect than using it later on, but the flipside is that you would have more teammates to distract the Klowns. If you’re the last human standing, using the resurrection machine might be a risky prospect, since you’ll have up to three Klowns with one target.

You’ll need to clear the cotton candy blockage to use the machine, which can be noisy if you mess up. The interaction itself will also cause noise that an astute Klown can pick up on.

The resurrection machine will only activate after some time has passed, and one or more humans have died. It’s worth preparing for a comeback by clearing the blockage in advance, but be prepared for an attack. If possible, try to have someone to defend you. Klowns will be alerted when the resurrection machine is used, and will likely make a beeline for your location if they’re free, so you’ll need to run or prepare to fight them off.

Of course, quickplay will occasionally see you come into a match that’s already in progress. If this happens, it’s possible that the machine will already be active – or have already been used. If the latter is the case you won’t find out until you die. However, that doesn’t mean your part in the match is over.

The Hand of Fate

Luckily, players who die can still take part in the match, or even prepare for a comeback. They can do this through the Hand of Fate system.

Using the system will generate a series of three item cards, which they can either stock or give to their living teammates. These items range from healing items and weapons to vital items such as keys and sparkplugs.

Luckily, you can shorten the time between item cards being generated by taking part in a series of 80’s-style minigames.

Completing the game objectives can shave off up to a massive ten seconds with the correct input. As such, it’s always worth playing these minigames and collecting items – or giving the items you collect away.

It’s also worth noting that you can play the Hand of Fate mini-games even after you’ve escaped – or died after the resurrection machine has been used. This will give you a chance to influence the match, even if your fate has already been decided.

It’s always worth keeping an eye out on who has what items before you decide who to give items to. A human actively fighting a Klown might benefit from some weapons or ammo, while one who has everything they need for one escape route isn’t going to benefit from what they need to escape another way, especially if that method has already been used. To use the system effectively, you’ll need to pay attention to how the game is progressing without you, what your allies need and, if necessary, what will help you win if you’re brought back.

