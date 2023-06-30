How to Complete Carved in Stone Quest in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While visiting Tabor, you can meet with an Antiquarian named Milos on the second floor and accept the Carved in Stone side quest. This Final Fantasy 16 mission requires you to memorize three long inscriptions on nearby stone slabs, which may cause some issues for players with bad short-term memory. If you can’t remember the words carved on the relics, we can help you answer Milos’ questions!

Final Fantasy 16 Carved in Stone Quest Guide

All three stone slabs are located on the second floor of Tabor, with the closest being the eastern stone. If you stand in front of Milos, you should be able to see the three white structures that host the relics. Here’s the map showing all of their locations:

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you have examined all inscriptions on the stone slabs, you can return to Milos, who will ask you about the contents. Since the options given by the game are quite similar, many players may get confused and accidentally pick the wrong ones.

If you don’t mind cheating a bit, here are the answers:

What was written on the stone to the south ? “Guardians of the crystal….”

? “Guardians of the crystal….” What was written on the stone to the north ? “Wanderers of the golden plains….”

? “Wanderers of the golden plains….” What was written on the stone to the east? “Children of the hunts, now tillers of the land….”

Fulfilling Milos’ request will grant you 400 EXP, 1000 Gil, 20 Renown, and one Goblin Coin. The last is a valuable item you can sell to a merchant to obtain 800 Gil.

Now that you’re done with the Carved in Stone side quest, you can try completing other missions in Final Fantasy 16. I highly suggest speaking with Owain and completing the Weird Science quest to increase the number of healing items you can carry!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts