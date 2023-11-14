How to Complete an Expected Lie Quest in Genshin Impact

After discovering the shipment’s delivery point during the An Expected Plan mission, you will automatically trigger An Expected Lie World Quest. Although this Genshin Impact mission is straightforward, it contains one puzzle that may stump many players.

Genshin Impact An Expected Lie Quest Guide

After speaking with Edwin, you must head to Nacker’s Hideout southwest of Fort Charybdis Ruins. You can use the nearby Fort Charybdis Ruins Teleport Waypoint to travel to this location instantly.

The hideout is underwater, and you must dive toward a ruin at the bottom of the ocean. Unfortunately, the door is sealed, and you have to solve a puzzle to open the path forward.

First, you need to obtain the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability from the sea creatures swimming on the north side of the ruin. You can hold the L2 button to absorb the ability and hold the R2 button to use it.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Afterward, you can return to the sealed door and hit the Pneumousia Crystal so it’ll turn blue. This will deactivate the latches around the door, allowing the square block to move.

Next, you must use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus ability on the pedestal to push the square block. You want it to reach the bottom right corner of the door, and then you have to hit the Pneumousia Crystal again to activate the latches.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You aim to make the square block stop at the fifth latch so it will open the door. You may fail this several times because the block will automatically move back when you stop turning the pedestal.

Once the sealed door opens, you can head inside, where you must fight Server-Type Gev003 and Nacker. I recommend bringing a Geo unit into this fight because the boss will protect itself using a sturdy shield.

After you apprehend Nacker, you can return to Edwin and Lemarcq at the shipment’s delivery point. Edwin and Nacker will bicker before the two scientists are escorted to the prison.

To end the World Quest, you must report to Choiseul at the Fontaine Research Institute. Completing this mission will reward you with 40 Primogems, 3 pieces of Mystic Enhancement Ore, 33,000 Mora, and 2 Hero’s Wit.

That concludes our guide on how to open the sealed door in An Expected Lie World Quest. For more Genshin Impact content, you can read our guide on the Descenders, who have major roles in Teyvat’s history and future.