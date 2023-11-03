Challenging quests are great, but you know what’s even better? Easy quests that let you progress through a Battle Pass at a much faster clip. With that out of the way, here’s how to complete all Week 3 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Week 3 Quests

Similar to the Week 1 and 2 quests, the Week 3 quests for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 also look fairly easy to complete. There aren’t a whole ton of seasonal or lore quests to take on, and simply playing through the game naturally should allow you to knock them out quickly.

Courtesy of leaker iFireMonkey, we’ve got all the Week 3 quests listed below for your perusal:

Damage opponents with Shotguns (Share some shells.)

Survive Storm Circles (An umbrella won’t cut it.)

Travel distance while sliding or coruched (Get low and look cool doing it.)

Damage opponents from 30 meters or more (Keep your friends close and your enemies far away.)

Restore health (Keep yourself healthy.)

Hit Weak Points (Do some high-efficiency smashing.)

Again, most of these quests should be really easy to knock out just by playing through games normally. Really, the only tricky one here is having to damage opponents from more than 30 meters away, but even that can be achieved with basically any weapon type in the game except for the Shotgun. Even Pistols will get the job done, so as long as you’re trying to keep your distance from enemies, shooting at them from afar will count towards your progress for this quest.

Surviving Storm Circles should be pretty easy as well; the circle shrinks a little every few minutes, and as long as you’re alive by the time the next shrink completes, this should count towards your progress as well. The good news is that all of these quests can be completed over the course of multiple games, so you never have to worry about knocking them all out in a single run.

As always, we absolutely recommend clearing these quests as soon as you can, as they reward you with a huge chunk of XP. Considering that the level cap is set at 70 this season, you’ll certainly need all the experience you can get.

That’s all you need to know about the Week 3 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.