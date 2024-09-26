How to Climb & Reach High Places in Lost Souls

Certain quests and challenges will require you to scale buildings and walls, but how do you do that? Well, there are a few ways you could go about it, and we’ve listed them all just below. So, without further ado, let’s dive into how to climb and reach high places in Lost Souls.

How to Climb High Places in Lost Souls

Boosted Jump

Image Source: Hidden Studio via Twinfinite

There is no way to latch onto a surface and climb it in Lost Souls. However, while standing still, you can click Dash + Jump (Q + Space on PC) at the same time to execute a Boosted Jump, which will allow you to reach high places. Also, just like with regular jumps, you can double jump with Dash + Jump, but you have to execute it before you reach the apex of the first jump to max out its range.

Another thing you can use the Boosted Jump for in Lost Souls is faster map navigation. While holding Forward, use the Boosted Jump (W + Q + Space) to propel yourself in that direction with a massive speed and height boost. You can even mix it up with other movement inputs to dodge large AoE attacks in combat.

Quick Movement Stars

Image Source: Hidden Studio via Twinfinite

In Lost Souls, besides the Boosted Jump, you can also use the Quick Movement Stars to climb certain spots. They are much faster, and you only need to press T (PC) to dash towards them. However, they aren’t that common around the map, and you’ll mostly see them on straight roads where they are intended to help you go between villages and towns quickly.

Double Jump

Double Jump (Space → Space on PC) is the most primitive method of reaching high places in Lost Souls. It’s range is fairly low, and it won’t help you with certain quests and Time Challenges. Still, it might come in handy if the Boosted Jump would throw you too far above your target.

All the tricks we listed above should help you climb all previously inaccessible places in Lost Souls. Also, to find more helpful LS-related content, including our characters tier list and LS Wiki/Trello links, visit the Guides section here on Twinfinite.

