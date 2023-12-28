Dave the Diver has since become one of the most popular and unique fishing adventures in modern gaming, with players able to explore a vibrant underwater environment abundantly rich in all manner of aquatic life, be it cute, dangerous, or mysteriously mythical.

Dave is tasked with catching a variety of critters for Bancho Sushi, and some can be trickier than others to even find.

One under that category is the Striped Catfish. While its name may not strike that much wonder, it’s a particular type of catfish that is small, slippery, and stubborn to say the least. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on some of these, here is our handy guide for how to catch Striped Catfish in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find Striped Catfish in Dave the Diver & How to Catch Them

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The Striped Catfish is a rather small fish that, like certain crustaceans, is not necessarily easy to find in just any area of the Big Blue Hole in Dave the Diver. While some fish spawn regularly in any variant of the underwater map, the Striped Catfish seems to only appear in one (that we know of right now), and it’s one that only starts spawning in later chapters of the game, so you don’t need to stress yourself with finding this fish at the very start.

The map variant in question features a seaweed forest (as seen above) that can cover big portions of your screen as you swim through it. While you’ll first come here during a task for seaweed, unironically, you’ll also find a noticeable difference in some of the aquatic wildlife. This is also where you’ll end up finding the Striped Catfish.

While other fish swim solitary or in small groups, the Striped Catfish are found in larger schools, with well over a dozen swimming in them. They’re most often seen in the shallow areas, at no more than 50 meters down (as noted by their ingredient bio seen in our header), and only during the day in sunny weather.

Also, while you’d think they’d be peaceful, these fish are actually aggressive and will swarm Dave if he gets too close. If you’re looking to catch at least some of them, you’ll need to be strategic to avoid losing a big chunk of your oxygen.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Your Harpoon Gun and Underwater Rifle won’t do you much good here, given how small the fish are and how fast they swim. Instead, you’ll want to use either a Net Gun (with upgrades, if possible), or a Steel Net Sensor trap, which you can get either from Cobra’s Shop or from one of the yellow Dispatch Boxes on the seafloor.

Either of these will deploy a net that can catch at least a good portion of that school of Striped Catfish for Dave. When it comes to putting them on the menu at Bancho Sushi, the Striped Catfish Sushi dish is unfortunately not very lucrative at all, with a starting price of 5g and a taste meter of 26.

However, the Plotosid Pie, which you can research with Bancho at the restaurant, will yield a starting price of 385g and 150 Taste. Along with Striped Catfish, the ingredients include Wheat, Beans, and Onions, which Otto can help you grow at the Farm. That would be the better investment, and easy to throw onto your nightly menu after catching a bunch of Striped Catfish.

That concludes our guide for how to catch Striped Catfish in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re able to find these little striped critters, or which fish you’ve found the trickiest to catch so far.

