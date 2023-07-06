How to Catch Seahorses in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Although many sea creatures can be downright terrifying, other critters are less volatile in nature, given their smaller size. One, in particular, is the seahorse, which requires players to acquire a special tool for their capture. So, to help with this procedure, we’ll go over what steps you need to take to capture a seahorse in Dave the Diver.

Seahorse Location in Dave the Diver

Seahorses can only be captured with the Bug Net tool, a reward from the Reticent Girl sub-mission. This quest will be unlocked during Chapter 2, centered around the character Maki after she requests the White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke dish. To make this meal, you must collect Soy Sauce, Kelp, and three White Trevally.

Once players obtain all the ingredients, they can return to Bancho’s restaurant to serve Maki the food and gain the Bug Net. Then, you can start diving into the water and press the ‘Space’ button when one of them is close by. Seahorses typically spawn in various places on the map, but they are most likely closer to the surface at 0 to 50m diving points.

If you want to progress further in the main storyline, you must capture seahorses for the Catch the Runaway Seahorses quest, which can unlock the racecourse competition for these creatures. Players can also choose to use them for the restaurant or racing after the end of the diving adventure. But, if you’ve grown attached to these creatures, you don’t have to worry too much about roasting these cute critters, as they don’t seem to be associated with any food-related objectives.

Now that you know all about Dave the Diver’s seahorses, you can start gambling your money away at the Seahorse Racing competition. If you need some extra cash, be sure to check out our Best Staff guide to roll out a ton of dough or explore the relevant links below for more content.

