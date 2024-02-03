How to Beat Priestess Boss in Persona 3 Reload

Every full moon in Persona 3 Reload, you must face a major boss during the Dark Hour. Priestess is the first boss Shadow you must defeat, and in this guide, we’ll explain the best strategy to take her down.

Persona 3 Reload Priestess Boss Fight Guide

Priestess is a challenging boss battle because, unlike regular Shadows, she does not have any weaknesses. The good news is she is also not resistant to any element except for Ice.

Since you will be given a time limit to beat Priestess, you can assign your team members with these roles:

Protagonist: Buffer

Junpei: DPS

Yukari: Healer/Support

The protagonist can wield several Personas and learn various skills. At this point, he is the only one with access to abilities, such as Tarunda and Rakunda. Your aim is to buff Junpei’s Attack and reduce Priestess’ Defense.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

On the other hand, Junpei should be your damage dealer, and you can use Power Slash or Agi. Lastly, Yukari’s role is the healer, who will ensure that everyone has a high HP.

Before facing Priestess, ensure that you are not equipping Persona who are weak against Ice, such as Pixie. You do not want the boss to stun the protagonist and get a follow-up attack.

Sometimes, Priestess summons regular Shadows to join the battle. You should prioritize killing them to avoid unnecessary damage. Here are their weaknesses:

Loathsome Tiara – Wind

Despairing Tiara – Slash

Skeptical Tiara – Electric

Priestess will use Invitation to Chaos to speed up the monorail and reduce your timer by half. The Shadow will do this three times, with the last one only leaving you around three minutes. At this point, the boss may even summon other Shadows, but you should ignore them and focus on beating Priestess.

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Priestess boss. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can check our guide on how to change clothes and get more outfits.