How to Beat Ghost Enemies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Of the many enemies Sargon has to contend with in Prince pf Persia The Lost Crown, the Ghost Enemies are some of the trickiest to beat. That’s why we’re here to walk you through the process with a detailed guide.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Ghost Enemies Moves, Weaknesses, and More

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Found sporadically throughout the game, Ghost Enemies have likely left you feeling like they’re unkillable.

They’re invisible and can’t be damaged while they’re moving around in the environment, and their attacks range from standard claw attacks and massive AoE shrieks to a grab that curses Sargon and forces him down to minimal health until you visit a Soma Tree.

Luckily, there are a couple of ways to damage them. The first method is to wait until just before or after they attack you. During this period, they become visible and are vulnerable to standard attacks. You can tell whether or not they’re phased into the real world based on how solid their character model looks.

Your best bet is to wait until they appear and attack you with a claw attack. Ghost Enemies are tangible and vulnerable both before and after attacking with their claws, meaning you can pummel them with a full combo if you’re fast enough.

Alternatively, you can wait until just after they finish up their AoE attack or grab attack to damage them. The window of vulnerability is much smaller in these cases though, and it’s easy to take damage if you’re too fast with your attacks.

Can You See Ghost Enemies With Clairvoyance? Answered

The second method is to use the Clairvoyance ability from the Sacred Archives to see exactly where the Ghost Enemies are at all times in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Similar to the Jailer, Ghost Enemies phase into different dimensions to keep themselves safe from attacks. With Clairvoyance active though, you can see exactly where they are and even damage them freely. They do phase out of the Clairvoyance dimension when they attack though, so you’ll need to turn the ability off to be able to hit them during these periods.

Keep these strategies in mind, and in time you’ll be able to obliterate these tricky foes whenever they try to harass you.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat Ghost Enemies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. For more on the game, check out our related guides and articles down below.