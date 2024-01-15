How to Get Sacred Archives Time Power in The Lost Crown

The path to the Sand Prison requires players to utilize Courage and Intelligence in The Lost Crown. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get the Time Power in the Sacred Archives.

Getting Clairvoyance Time Power in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Sacred Archives’ Time Power features four timed puzzles within illuminated doorways. Each entryway opens gradually after you’ve completed the corresponding challenge. These puzzles work a bit differently than other Lost Crown puzzles since they utilize a recording mechanism.

You’ll record Sargon’s movements three times, where each one must perform a specific interaction for the next phase.

First Time Power Sacred Archives Puzzle Solution

Starting with the door on the left at the bottom floor, you must interact with the platform to begin the recording. It will last four seconds, so you’ll need to be quick to get it done right. With the first recording, you can wall jump to the handle to pull it down (keep him there.) You’ll do the same with the next one, ultimately leaving an opening for the third.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Second Time Power Sacred Archives Puzzle Solution

After you’ve completed the first puzzle in the Sacred Archives, the second doorway will open on the upper floor. It uses the same principles as its predecessor, only this time, you’ll need to perform the Shadow of the Simurgh.

For the first recording, make sure to get Sargon to the top as quickly as possible and cast the Shadow of the Simurgh. If you haven’t reached the top, you can still cast the ability before the multiple wall jumps to save you time.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The second round will mandate you to teleport to your last shadow, shortening your travel time. Then, players can step on the button platform and keep Sargon there.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Using the last recording, you can grab the tablet near the unlocked doorway.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Third Time Power Sacred Archives Puzzle Solution

The next puzzle will require some precise timing with various platforms. With the first recording, jump on the handle on the right for a few seconds and then go down to keep Sargon positioned on the platform. I went to the button around the four or five-second mark to give myself time for the others.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Secondly, jump to the upper left-hand handle, using the first recording to help guide you.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The third Sargon will now be able to reach the platform (unlocked by the second.) However, you must time your movements correctly by performing the wall jump after the second has pulled down the handle.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Fourth Time Power Sacred Archives Puzzle Solution

The final challenge can be tricky to complete, as it involves a lot of correct timing and quick movement speeds. In the first recording, keep Sargon stationed at the button platform below.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Next, slide down the wall near the gate and cast a shadow for future use. After this, travel up with wall jumps and interact with the switch.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The last step will be pretty challenging, in which you must teleport to your previous shadow immediately at the start time. While sliding down, dash forward to ensure you are positioned behind the gate. This must all be down before the first recording touches the button.

Once the first Sargon uses the button below, teleport to your last shadow and wait for the second to pull the level.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

When the lever has been used, wall jump to the left and make your way to the right for the tablet. You may have to do this a few times to get it right, but you should be able to master it eventually.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

As a result, a blue doorway will open at the center of the room, and you grab the Time Power at the end of it. This particular ability provides Sargon with the power of Clairvoyance. It allows you to make specific objects appear and disappear within a dimension. You’ll immediately use this technique on the disappearing block to the left.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Anytime you see an outline of a platform, you must perform the Clairvoyance ability to produce its appearance or get rid of it.

That covers everything you need to know about the Time Power in the Sacred Archives.